Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,240 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.56. The company had a trading volume of 38,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,740. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.33.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.