Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Lowered to $122.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $130.51. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.