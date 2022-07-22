Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $395.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.36 and a 200-day moving average of $421.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.