Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NYSE MAC opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 278,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 153,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Macerich by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

