Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0375 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. 32,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,473. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $444,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 48.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 30,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

