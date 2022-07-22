Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

About Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

