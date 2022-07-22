Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of MGIC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.19.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
