MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.61.

MEG Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $12.90 on Monday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.