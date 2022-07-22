MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $12.90 on Monday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.