Mizuho Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $135.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $159.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.70.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE AME opened at $115.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after acquiring an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after acquiring an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

