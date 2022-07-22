Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

