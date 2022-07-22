MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.17.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $317.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.