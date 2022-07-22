Morgan Stanley Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $274.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $213.28 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

