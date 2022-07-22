Morgan Stanley Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target to GBX 750

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($9.32) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.76) to GBX 850 ($10.16) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.64) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.67.

FNLPF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.45. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

