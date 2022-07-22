Morgan Stanley Trims Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price to €100.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €104.00 ($105.05) to €100.00 ($101.01) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($106.06) to €88.00 ($88.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 125,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $42.52.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.