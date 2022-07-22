Morgan Stanley Trims Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price to €100.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €104.00 ($105.05) to €100.00 ($101.01) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($106.06) to €88.00 ($88.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 125,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $42.52.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
