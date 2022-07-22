Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTLGet Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.22.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.83 on Friday, hitting C$13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 804,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$456.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$396.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

