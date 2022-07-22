National Bankshares Lowers NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$16.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.36.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$9.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.35.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

