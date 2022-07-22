National Bankshares Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$64.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$40.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.05. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

