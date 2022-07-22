National Bankshares Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$8.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.07 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at C$578,069.76. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Ian Robert Currie purchased 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,069.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

