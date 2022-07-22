Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Neoen has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

