Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.838 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion. Netflix also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $223.88 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.70 and a 200-day moving average of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

