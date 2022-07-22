New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.