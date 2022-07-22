NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NEE stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 332,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,486. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after buying an additional 294,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

