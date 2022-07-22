Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Noah has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Noah by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Noah by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

