Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,403,442 shares traded.
Non-Standard Finance Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,161.39).
About Non-Standard Finance
Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.
