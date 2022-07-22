Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

