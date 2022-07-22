North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$273,680.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$273,680.08.
North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.74 per share, with a total value of C$281,455.69.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,428.11.
- On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.93 per share, with a total value of C$266,082.10.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$271,817.83.
- On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77.
- On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62.
- On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.72 per share, with a total value of C$281,237.95.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.75 per share, with a total value of C$281,725.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$14.69. 46,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.33.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.88.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Further Reading
