North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$273,680.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$273,680.08.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.74 per share, with a total value of C$281,455.69.

On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,428.11.

On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.93 per share, with a total value of C$266,082.10.

On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$271,817.83.

On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77.

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35.

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.72 per share, with a total value of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.75 per share, with a total value of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$14.69. 46,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.13. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.33.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5179383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.88.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

