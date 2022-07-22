North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.