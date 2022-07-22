North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

