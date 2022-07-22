NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.1 %

NLOK opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.