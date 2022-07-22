Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Nxt has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $3.32 million and $74,062.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024342 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014414 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000924 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
