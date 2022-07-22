Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 230,065 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 220,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,198. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

