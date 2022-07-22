Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 113,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

