Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

