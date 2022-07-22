Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Open Text stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,091,000 after acquiring an additional 448,084 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 244,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

