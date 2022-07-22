Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PARA opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

