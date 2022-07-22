Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

TSE POU opened at C$27.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total transaction of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at C$323,570.80. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $935,436 over the last three months.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

