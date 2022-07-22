Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

