Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $213.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $272.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NYSE:PEN opened at $129.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average is $183.02. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $293.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -761.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

