Piper Sandler Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $231.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $223.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.38.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $196.79 on Monday. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.96. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.