Piper Sandler Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $19.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Plug Power by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
