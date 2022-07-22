Piper Sandler Lowers Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $4.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKIL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

Skillsoft Price Performance

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter worth $853,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 222.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

