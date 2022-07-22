Piper Sandler Raises TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $69.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.63.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
