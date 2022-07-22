Platform Technology Partners Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Chubb by 12,466.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $57,279,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.01. 11,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,429. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $164.13 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

