Platform Technology Partners Purchases 1,200 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 23,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

