Platform Technology Partners Sells 60,733 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,733 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ET traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.