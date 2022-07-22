Platform Technology Partners Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 67,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

