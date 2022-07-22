Polker Price Up 1.3% This Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Polker has a total market capitalization of $837,040.81 and $296,947.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015821 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032698 BTC.
About Polker
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Polker Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.