PRCY Coin (PRCY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016100 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032232 BTC.
About PRCY Coin
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
