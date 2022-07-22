Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$136.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.56.

Shares of PBH traded down C$2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$99.04. 55,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,193. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$87.06 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.3899997 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

