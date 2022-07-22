Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $158.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.40.
PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Primerica Price Performance
PRI opened at $123.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.33.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
