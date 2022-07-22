Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Raised to €65.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from €64.00 ($64.65) to €65.00 ($65.66) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($77.78) to €78.00 ($78.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.48) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($70.71) to €67.00 ($67.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 137,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,571. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.